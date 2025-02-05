U.S.-Panama Talks: Security and Canal Concerns Amid Global Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will travel to Panama in April, according to a statement from Panama's Security Minister Frank Abrego. The two officials are set to discuss strategies to tackle irregular migration and drug trafficking, aiming to forge key agreements on these pressing issues.

The announcement followed a telephone conversation between Hegseth and Abrego, as confirmed by the latter on social media. The Pentagon has yet to respond to requests for comments on the meeting.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's earlier threats to take control of the Panama Canal, based on claims of Chinese management, heighten the stakes of these talks. Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, confirmed that Panama would not renew its agreement with China under their Belt and Road Initiative, seeking to limit Beijing's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)