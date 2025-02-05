Left Menu

Trump Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement

President Donald Trump expressed support for the permanent resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza, aiming to relocate them to areas free from violence. Discussions with regional countries, including Jordan and Egypt, are underway. Trump's comments were made during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 03:34 IST
Trump Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his backing for a permanent resettlement plan for Palestinians living in Gaza. The initiative aims to offer them relocation to regions where they can escape violence and live peacefully.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, President Trump revealed that his administration has been in discussions with several regional countries, such as Jordan and Egypt, to explore potential resettlement locations.

President Trump expressed his desire to see Palestinians resettled in "nice homes" where they can live happily without the threat of violence. The President's statement marks a notable step in ongoing regional diplomacy efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025