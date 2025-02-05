Trump Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his backing for a permanent resettlement plan for Palestinians living in Gaza. The initiative aims to offer them relocation to regions where they can escape violence and live peacefully.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, President Trump revealed that his administration has been in discussions with several regional countries, such as Jordan and Egypt, to explore potential resettlement locations.

President Trump expressed his desire to see Palestinians resettled in "nice homes" where they can live happily without the threat of violence. The President's statement marks a notable step in ongoing regional diplomacy efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)