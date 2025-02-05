Trump Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement
President Donald Trump expressed support for the permanent resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza, aiming to relocate them to areas free from violence. Discussions with regional countries, including Jordan and Egypt, are underway. Trump's comments were made during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his backing for a permanent resettlement plan for Palestinians living in Gaza. The initiative aims to offer them relocation to regions where they can escape violence and live peacefully.
During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, President Trump revealed that his administration has been in discussions with several regional countries, such as Jordan and Egypt, to explore potential resettlement locations.
President Trump expressed his desire to see Palestinians resettled in "nice homes" where they can live happily without the threat of violence. The President's statement marks a notable step in ongoing regional diplomacy efforts.
