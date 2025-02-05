Left Menu

The Dismantling of USAID: A Shift in U.S. Humanitarian Strategy

The U.S. State Department has initiated the closure of USAID's overseas missions and is recalling staff amid a merger with the State Department. The move aligns with President Trump's agenda, with Elon Musk tasked to scale down the agency. Programs globally are impacted by these restructuring efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 05:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department is shutting down the overseas operations of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), recalling thousands of staff in a move to merge the agency with the State Department. This decision reflects President Trump's administration's restructuring efforts.

Peter Marocco, appointed by Trump to oversee USAID's transition, told staff to return by Friday, although sources indicated a potential extension. Reports of staff furloughs and program suspensions, initially covered by ABC News, have been corroborated by internal memos obtained by Reuters.

Many USAID programs worldwide have halted since a freeze on U.S. foreign aid was ordered on January 20. Elon Musk has been tasked with decreasing USAID's presence, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio announcing interim leadership and potential abolishment of certain agency functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

