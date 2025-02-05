Trump's Bold Gaza Strategy: U.S. Economic Takeover Proposed

In a surprising announcement, President Donald Trump proposed that the United States would take control of the war-torn Gaza Strip, planning to develop it economically after Palestinians are resettled in neighboring countries. This approach marks a decisive break from decades of U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump unveiled his initiative during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal includes the controversial resettlement of Palestinians, which some fear could lead to international legal issues and regional unrest.

Critics, including human rights advocates, view this plan as a form of ethnic cleansing. Despite these concerns, Trump claims regional leaders back the move, although it contradicts former President Biden's policies on Palestinian displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)