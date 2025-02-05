Saudi Arabia Stands Firm on Palestinian State Before Israel Ties

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Wednesday its firm stance against normalizing relations with Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state. This announcement comes in response to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested otherwise.

Trump revealed a new plan, proposing U.S. economic development in Gaza post-Palestinian resettlement, during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman clarified the kingdom's unwavering position, emphasizing its unequivocal support for Palestinian rights.

The ongoing Gaza conflict, which reignited in October 2023, has prompted Saudi Arabia to back away from potential normalization with Israel despite persistent U.S.-led diplomatic efforts. The Arab state's stance remains unyielding amidst regional tensions and calls for solidarity with displaced Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)