Erode East By-Poll Voting Kicks Off Amid Tight Security

Voting for the Erode East Assembly by-poll began with heightened security. With 237 booths ready, the contest mainly features DMK's V C Chandrakumar and NTK's M K Seethalakshmi. Both AIADMK and BJP are boycotting the election following Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan's demise last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 05-02-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 08:10 IST
Polling for the Erode East Assembly by-election started on Wednesday at 7 am, under stringent police security.

Voting is taking place across 237 booths in 53 locations. Due to chilly weather, the early voter turnout was low, but officials anticipate an increase as the day progresses.

This by-election has 46 candidates, primarily featuring a contest between DMK's former MLA V C Chandrakumar and NTK's M K Seethalakshmi. Notably, AIADMK and the BJP have declared their boycott of the election, which follows the passing of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan last year.

The constituency comprises 2,27,546 voters. With nine booths identified as sensitive, added security has been deployed, as confirmed by officials. Among the early voters was District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

