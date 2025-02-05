Left Menu

Delhi Votes: Real Development vs. Empty Promises

As Delhi goes to the polls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urges voters to elect leaders who have genuinely contributed to the city's development. He criticizes pretense and false promises, advocating for unity and genuine progress. All 1.56 crore eligible voters are called to make informed decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 08:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's electorate is casting their votes in the highly anticipated assembly elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made a clarion call to the citizens, urging them to choose leaders who have truly advanced the city's development.

Kharge emphasized the importance of discerning candidates' genuine efforts versus their empty promises, advising voters to think critically before casting their ballots. He highlighted issues such as broken roads and pollution as key concerns needing real solutions.

With 1.56 crore eligible voters across 70 constituencies deciding the fate of 699 candidates, the current election sees the ruling AAP seeking a third term, while the BJP and Congress aim for a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

