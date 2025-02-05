Delhi Votes: Political Titans Cast Their Ballots in Key Assembly Election

In a significant day for Delhi's political landscape, prominent leaders like Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, were among the early voters who made their way to the polling stations for the Delhi Assembly elections.

The atmosphere buzzed with anticipation as high-profile figures such as AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva joined the lines with other voters. Meanwhile, key candidates Saurabh Bharadwaj from AAP, Kapil Mishra representing BJP, and Congress candidates Sandeep Dikshit and Alka Lamba were also seen casting their votes shortly after polls opened at 7 AM.

This crucial election sees around 1.56 crore voters participating, with 699 candidates contesting across 70 assembly constituencies. The competition is a three-way battle involving the incumbent AAP, hoping for a third straight victory, and challengers BJP and Congress, both aiming for a powerful comeback in the capital. Delivering a pivotal verdict, citizens have until the end of polling today, with results scheduled for release on February 8.

