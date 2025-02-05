Left Menu

President Murmu Votes Early in Delhi Assembly Elections

President Droupadi Murmu participated in the Delhi Assembly elections by casting her vote at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya within the President's Estate. The voting commenced across all 70 assembly constituencies, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:27 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu exercised her right to vote in the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday morning.

She arrived at the polling station located at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya within the President's Estate, casting her ballot shortly after polls opened at 9 am, according to official sources.

The voting process is currently ongoing across the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

