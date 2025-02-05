Left Menu

Delhi Votes for Change: BJP Eyes Victory Amid AAP Criticism

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, emphasized the importance of the Delhi assembly election, urging residents to vote for change after years of AAP rule. He criticized AAP for blocking central schemes and expressed confidence in BJP's prospects, promising development and cleanup initiatives if they win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:52 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife, Lakshmi Puri, cast their votes for the Delhi assembly election at Mount Carmel School in Shanti Niketan. After voting, the minister called upon Delhi's residents to overturn the alleged setbacks by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during recent years.

Puri accused AAP of hindering central government initiatives aimed at the public welfare and urged Delhi voters to seize the chance to restore the city's development prospects. Highlighting the special significance of this election, he expressed confidence in a high voter turnout.

The minister, a senior BJP leader, assured the media of a BJP victory, promising subsequent advancements for Delhi, including the implementation of halted schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. He also committed to environmental efforts, such as the Yamuna River cleanup.

Throughout the day, Puri actively participated in the electoral process, assisting at the BJP table by distributing voter slips. Voting took place with heightened security as Delhiites cast ballots for the 8th Assembly across 70 seats, competing among 699 candidates.

The voting process, beginning at 7:00 a.m. and concluding at 6:00 p.m., saw participation from over 1.56 million registered voters, encompassing a diverse demographic, including first-time and elderly voters, as well as individuals with disabilities, according to official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

