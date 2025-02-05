Left Menu

Milkipur By-Election: A High-Stakes Political Confrontation

The Milkipur assembly by-election in Uttar Pradesh is a crucial contest between the BJP and Samajwadi Party, following a Lok Sabha upset in Faizabad. Amid allegations of voter influence, this high-stakes electoral battle will shape the political dynamics of the region, with results pending on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:24 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to manipulate the ongoing by-election in the Milkipur assembly constituency. Prasad alleged that party workers were being chased from polling booths, signaling tensions as the voting commenced at 7 AM on Wednesday.

The necessity for this by-election arose after Prasad vacated the seat following his victory in the Faizabad Lok Sabha election. The BJP seeks to reclaim the constituency, viewed as crucial for re-establishing its regional influence, especially after an unexpected defeat in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, home to the famous Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

With the Scheduled Castes (SC)-reserved seat holding a voter base of 370,829, key contenders include Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad and BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan. Authorities have ensured a peaceful voting process, with paramilitary forces deployed. Results are anticipated on February 8, potentially reshaping Uttar Pradesh's political fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

