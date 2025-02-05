Australia Stands Firm on Two-State Solution

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reiterated his government's steadfast support for a two-state solution in the Middle East. Speaking to reporters in Canberra, Albanese emphasized Australia's ongoing commitment to peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Albanese highlighted that Australia has consistently supported efforts such as a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the delivery of aid into Gaza. This approach aligns with Australia's long-standing position in international affairs, aimed at facilitating peace in the region.

When pressed about U.S. President Donald Trump's recent statements on Gaza, Albanese refused to provide further commentary, saying, "I'm not going to have a running commentary on statements by the president of the United States."

(With inputs from agencies.)