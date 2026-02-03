Left Menu

Every Grain Has a Name on It: Art and Displacement

Maurice Quillinan's latest exhibition at Gallery ONKAF explores themes of displacement and cultural exchange. Using landscapes, horses, and human figures, Quillinan's 12 paintings reflect on memory and identity. His works fuse abstraction with realism, inspired by his experiences in India, examining global cultural crossroads and internal displacement.

Updated: 03-02-2026 14:35 IST
Irish artist Maurice Quillinan's solo exhibition, "Every Grain Has a Name on It," showcases 12 paintings exploring themes of displacement, cultural exchange, and memory at Gallery ONKAF.

Inspired by his experiences during a residency in India, Quillinan uses landscapes, horses, and human figures as metaphors for the metaphysical challenges of existence. The paintings reflect a fusion of abstraction and realism, highlighting Delhi's layered histories and evolving urban landscape.

Quillinan emphasizes the importance of open narratives and dialogues, drawing from his interactions with India's people and culture. The exhibition, which runs until February 7, delves into both personal and fictional identities while questioning the notion of ownership and identity in art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

