India Seeks Clarity on Future of US Tariff Policies

TDP MP Beeda Masthan Rao Yadav urged the Indian government to continue discussions with the US to formally withdraw a 25% punitive duty on Indian goods linked to Russian oil purchases. Despite a February agreement to reduce the tariff, Indian exporters face uncertainty without formal notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a pivotal session of the Rajya Sabha, TDP MP Beeda Masthan Rao Yadav called upon the Indian government to intensify dialogue with the US administration. The aim: secure a formal notification to end a 25% punitive duty on Indian exports imposed in 2025, tied to Russian oil purchases.

Yadav cited the tariff's severe impact on Indian trade, particularly affecting MSMEs and labor-intensive sectors. Despite a February 2026 agreement to lower the tariff to 18%, without formal confirmation, exporters remain in a precarious position.

While Indian markets have shown optimism with a strengthening rupee, Yadav highlighted that the absence of a legal document under US law prolongs uncertainty. Continued diplomatic efforts are seen as crucial to providing much-needed clarity and relief to Indian exporters.

