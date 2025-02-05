Rahul Gandhi's Appeal: A Crucial Vote for Delhi's Future
Rahul Gandhi urges Delhi citizens to vote wisely, emphasizing the need to focus on issues such as pollution and scams. He promotes Congress as a party that will protect rights and restore progress. The Delhi Assembly elections are a crucial juncture as AAP seeks a third term against BJP and Congress efforts for resurgence.
In a direct challenge to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called upon Delhi residents to vote with awareness, pointing to what he describes as the city's 'biggest scam'. He urged voters to consider the AAP's record on pollution, infrastructure, and governance.
Gandhi highlighted that voting for Congress is a vote for protecting citizens' rights, strengthening the Constitution, and advancing Delhi's development. He made his appeal as he cast his vote in the New Delhi constituency at the Nirman Bhawan polling center.
As citizens cast their ballots in the capital's keenly contested Assembly elections, with Congress aiming to recover from previous setbacks and AAP seeking a third term, the outcomes could significantly alter Delhi's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
