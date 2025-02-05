Iran's government seems to welcome certain recent decisions by the U.S., notably moves from President Trump, despite past alleged assassination plots against him. Trump's actions aim to freeze foreign aid, affecting programs that fund opponents of Iran's Shiite theocracy.

Iranian state media has celebrated these moves, suggesting they might halt funding for pro-democracy activists, potentially impacting Tehran-Washington relations. Simultaneously, there's a subtle indication from Iranian officials that they are ready to negotiate over their nuclear program, with significant financial stakes involved due to sanctions.

Despite these geopolitical maneuvers, ordinary Iranians remain concerned about the implications for them, fearing increased repression. Trump's executive order to reimpose pressure on Iran coincides with this geopolitical dance, as tensions continue to simmer beneath the surface.

