By-Election Controversy in Milkipur: Allegations and Denials Amid High-Stakes Battle

Controversy erupted in Milkipur as the Ayodhya Police rebuffed Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's allegations that officers were verifying the identifications of voters at the polling stations. The by-elections, a pivotal face-off, are a focal point for both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party, following climactic political shifts in the region.

The police clarified their actions by noting that ID verification involved only booth agents, not ordinary voters, countering Yadav's accusations. Meanwhile, Yadav demanded the Election Commission take immediate measures against those allegedly creating an atmosphere of intimidation at the polls.

Parallel claims from SP's Awadhesh Prasad emerged, accusing the BJP of manipulating the election's dynamics. Prasad, like Yadav, argued these tactics disturb the democratic process, calling for intervention. With a fierce battle for dominance in Milkipur, both parties rally support, their ambitions riding on the constituency's outcome.

