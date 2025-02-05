Left Menu

Political Storm: Impeachment Moves Against Vice President Sara Duterte

A petition to impeach Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, supported by a third of lower-house lawmakers, has been initiated. While the impeachment grounds remain unclear, Duterte faces potential removal and disqualification. The rift between her and President Marcos Jr. complicates the political landscape further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:54 IST
Political Storm: Impeachment Moves Against Vice President Sara Duterte

A move to impeach Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, daughter of the former president, has gained momentum with the backing of over a third of lower-house lawmakers. This development marks a significant step towards a trial in the Senate.

According to House Secretary General Reginald Veslasco, the impeachment petition against Duterte, which has received near 200 signatures, now has enough support. However, the specific allegations have not been disclosed. Duterte dismisses these efforts as a political vendetta. The Senate's 23 members will act as jurors, determining whether Duterte will be removed and barred from office for life.

The quest for impeachment coincides with a growing public tension between Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., following the breakdown of their political alliance post-2022 election victory. Despite this tension, President Marcos Jr. has stated his opposition to her impeachment, reflecting the complex political dynamics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025