Political Storm: Impeachment Moves Against Vice President Sara Duterte
A petition to impeach Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, supported by a third of lower-house lawmakers, has been initiated. While the impeachment grounds remain unclear, Duterte faces potential removal and disqualification. The rift between her and President Marcos Jr. complicates the political landscape further.
A move to impeach Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, daughter of the former president, has gained momentum with the backing of over a third of lower-house lawmakers. This development marks a significant step towards a trial in the Senate.
According to House Secretary General Reginald Veslasco, the impeachment petition against Duterte, which has received near 200 signatures, now has enough support. However, the specific allegations have not been disclosed. Duterte dismisses these efforts as a political vendetta. The Senate's 23 members will act as jurors, determining whether Duterte will be removed and barred from office for life.
The quest for impeachment coincides with a growing public tension between Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., following the breakdown of their political alliance post-2022 election victory. Despite this tension, President Marcos Jr. has stated his opposition to her impeachment, reflecting the complex political dynamics at play.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Marco Rubio: Confirmed as Secretary of State Amid Unanimous Senate Vote
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate
Marco Rubio Confirmed as US Secretary of State: A Hawkish Stance Against China and Support for India
Marco Rubio Confirmed as 72nd US Secretary of State with Unanimous Senate Vote
UNDP Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire, Pledges Recovery and Development Support