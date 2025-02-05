High-Stakes Battle Unfolds in Milkipur Bypoll

Nearly 30 percent of the electorate have cast their votes in the tense Milkipur bypoll, a critical contest between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district.

Polling started at 7 a.m., with the Election Commission reporting that 29.86 percent of votes had already been registered by 11 a.m. Allegations emerged when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Ayodhya police of intimidating voters by checking their identity cards.

The BJP is eager to reclaim dominance after SP's Awadhesh Prasad's victory in Faizabad's Lok Sabha seat. Milkipur, once BJP's stronghold, is now a focal point for changing political dynamics, with increased security measures to ensure smooth operations amidst controversy.

