Global Outcry Over Trump's Proposal to Resettle Gaza
President Trump's plan to relocate Gaza's Palestinian residents has faced swift global condemnation. His proposal, announced alongside Israel's Prime Minister, was rejected by American allies like Saudi Arabia and Australia, who uphold a two-state solution. Critics warn it risks worsening regional tensions and alienating international partners.
The international community has sharply criticized President Donald Trump's proposal to resettle the Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip, a plan unveiled at a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
American allies, including Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, voiced strong objections, emphasizing their support for an independent Palestinian state. Saudi Arabia's statement underscored its rejection of policies infringing upon Palestinian rights.
Critics, including U.S. politicians and organizations, have decried the idea as reckless. Democratic Sen. Chris Coons condemned the proposal, suggesting it undermines the U.S.'s global image. Meanwhile, Hamas declared it a destabilizing force in the region.
