Left Menu

Global Outcry Over Trump's Proposal to Resettle Gaza

President Trump's plan to relocate Gaza's Palestinian residents has faced swift global condemnation. His proposal, announced alongside Israel's Prime Minister, was rejected by American allies like Saudi Arabia and Australia, who uphold a two-state solution. Critics warn it risks worsening regional tensions and alienating international partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:11 IST
Global Outcry Over Trump's Proposal to Resettle Gaza
Trump
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The international community has sharply criticized President Donald Trump's proposal to resettle the Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip, a plan unveiled at a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

American allies, including Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, voiced strong objections, emphasizing their support for an independent Palestinian state. Saudi Arabia's statement underscored its rejection of policies infringing upon Palestinian rights.

Critics, including U.S. politicians and organizations, have decried the idea as reckless. Democratic Sen. Chris Coons condemned the proposal, suggesting it undermines the U.S.'s global image. Meanwhile, Hamas declared it a destabilizing force in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025