Delhi Elections: Karat Duo Challenges 'Double-Engine Disaster'

Communist Party of India (Marxist) figures Brinda and Prakash Karat exercised their electoral rights during the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, critiquing the governance strategies of the BJP. In a statement to ANI, Brinda Karat highlighted fears over what she describes as a "double-engine disaster," referencing BJP's influential role at both the central and state levels. She stressed the importance of safeguarding Delhi from these perceived governance threats.

Prakash Karat echoed his wife's concerns, pointing out the predominant issue plaguing Delhi's administration: undue interference by the central government and the Lieutenant Governor, which he claims debilitates the elected government's ability to operate effectively. "Our vote is a stance against these interventions," he proclaimed, advocating for unobstructed governance rights for Delhi's elected leaders.

Voting activities launched early Wednesday, seeing a notable voter turnout of 19.95% by 11 am, according to the Election Commission of India. Among all districts within the national capital, the North East district led with a 24.87% turnout, contrasting with the Central district's mere 16.46%. A heated contest unfolds over 70 assembly seats, with 699 candidates vying for influence.

Delhi's key constituencies, such as New Delhi, Jangpura, and Kalkaji, play a pivotal role in this election. The stakes are high, particularly for AAP, which aims to maintain its legislative control, and BJP, which is intent on reclaiming prominence after a 27-year hiatus. Meanwhile, Congress endeavours to recover from its diminishing presence, hoping to re-establish itself after failing to secure any seats in the last two elections.

