Tensions Mount as Milkipur By-Election Sparks Controversy

The heated Milkipur assembly by-election has escalated into a contentious dispute, with Samajwadi Party candidate Ajit Prasad alleging voter intimidation by certain factions and police. Prasad stated that mischievous elements are influencing voters, asserting that police pressure is deterring support for the Samajwadi Party.

Prasad also cited complaints about restricted access for his party's election agents at polling booths. Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Police addressed claims by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav that law enforcement was checking voters' ID cards, clarifying that the checks targeted booth agents instead.

In response to social media accusations, the police emphasized that the ID checks involved booth agents, not voters, urging against misleading statements. Akhilesh Yadav accused police involvement in voter intimidation, framing it as a 'democratic crime.' High-stakes as the Scheduled Castes-reserved Milkipur constituency's voters decide the outcome between Samajwadi's Ajit Prasad and BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.

