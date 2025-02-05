Left Menu

Tensions Mount as Milkipur By-Election Sparks Controversy

The Milkipur assembly by-election has become a battleground with the Samajwadi Party accusing local police of voter intimidation. Candidate Ajit Prasad claims his party's agents faced restrictions, while police counter accusations about voter ID checks. The election is a high-stakes contest between the Samajwadi Party and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:41 IST
Samajwadi Party candidate for the Milkipur assembly by-elections, Ajit Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The heated Milkipur assembly by-election has escalated into a contentious dispute, with Samajwadi Party candidate Ajit Prasad alleging voter intimidation by certain factions and police. Prasad stated that mischievous elements are influencing voters, asserting that police pressure is deterring support for the Samajwadi Party.

Prasad also cited complaints about restricted access for his party's election agents at polling booths. Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Police addressed claims by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav that law enforcement was checking voters' ID cards, clarifying that the checks targeted booth agents instead.

In response to social media accusations, the police emphasized that the ID checks involved booth agents, not voters, urging against misleading statements. Akhilesh Yadav accused police involvement in voter intimidation, framing it as a 'democratic crime.' High-stakes as the Scheduled Castes-reserved Milkipur constituency's voters decide the outcome between Samajwadi's Ajit Prasad and BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

