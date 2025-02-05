Delhi Assembly Polls: High-Stakes Battle as BJP Aims for Comeback

In the midst of the pivotal Delhi Assembly elections, BJP National President JP Nadda, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, made a significant appearance at the party's Delhi office on Wednesday. Senior BJP figures cast their votes, expressing confidence in securing a victory that would usher in a dual-powered governance framework for Delhi.

The BJP, with its campaign spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken a decisive stance targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of mishandling issues such as the Yamuna water situation and corruption. In contrast, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held rallies, pointing fingers at the AAP for allegedly deteriorating the city's infrastructure. These elections are crucial for AAP, BJP, and Congress alike; AAP seeks a third consecutive victory, while the BJP eyes a return to power after nearly three decades.

Polling for Delhi's 70 Assembly seats began on Wednesday morning, alongside by-elections in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Voting kicked off at 7:00 am under stringent security arrangements. Although the day started slow, voter turnout reached 19.95 percent by 11 am, according to the Election Commission of India. Of note, the North East district reported the highest turnout at 24.87 percent, with the Shahdara district following closely at 23.30 percent, while the Central district observed the lowest at 16.46 percent. A highly contested battle in the New Delhi seat features AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit, gearing up for a decisive outcome on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)