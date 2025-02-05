Delhi Assembly Elections: Midday Voter Turnout Analysis

Midway through the day, Delhi assembly elections witnessed a voter turnout of 33.31%, as reported by the Election Commission. Voters began casting ballots from 7 AM, with polls remaining open until 6 PM. The capital's 70 constituencies have seen varying participation rates.

Notably, the Northeast district led with a high turnout of 39.51%, while Central Delhi lagged at 29.74%. Other notable areas include Mustafabad with 43% and Karol Bagh experiencing the lowest at 25.01%.

Several political heavyweights were among the early voters, including President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The results will determine the political fate of 699 candidates vying in this electoral battle.

