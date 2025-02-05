High-Stakes Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Begin Amidst Tight Security

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was among notable figures casting their votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 on Wednesday. Arriving at the Nirman Bhawan polling centre, she was joined by her daughter, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sandeep Dikshit, the Congress candidate contesting in New Delhi.

Simultaneously, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by his family, participated in the ballot at Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School. Emphasizing development as a key priority, Kejriwal urged Delhi's citizens to exercise their voting rights. 'The one who will work for Delhi will get the votes of the public,' he stated confidently.

Polling opened for 70 assembly seats, with voting underway from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm. Among hotly contested areas are New Delhi, Jangpura, and Kalkaji. AAP, governing with over 60 seats, aims for another term. The fiercely competitive New Delhi seat features Arvind Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit in a three-way race.

(With inputs from agencies.)