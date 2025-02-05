Turbulence in Jangpura: Allegations and Denials Stir Delhi’s Political Arena
Delhi Police have refuted the AAP's accusations that the BJP was bribing voters in Jangpura. The AAP and its candidate Manish Sisodia alleged improper conduct adjacent to a BJP booth. A high-stakes election is underway for control of Delhi's 70 assembly seats with major political parties vying for power.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police on Wednesday firmly denied allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Manish Sisodia accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of bribing voters in Delhi's Jangpura constituency. The police stated that the claims of monetary distribution were unsubstantiated, assuring that the situation was under control.
The Aam Aadmi Party took to social media platform X to allege that money was being distributed near a BJP booth in Jangpura. The statement criticized the BJP, claiming acts were conducted under the supervision of local law enforcement and the Election Commission, urging official action against such practices.
Reiterating these claims, Sisodia demanded an investigation by the Election Commission, while voter turnout in Delhi reportedly stood at 33.31% by 1 PM. Meanwhile, Delhi's assembly elections are crucial for AAP, BJP, and Congress, with 699 candidates contesting for 70 seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
