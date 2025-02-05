Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard Advances Toward DNI Role Amid Controversy

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, gains pivotal support in her controversial bid to become Director of National Intelligence. Despite facing skepticism over her past views, her nomination advances following endorsement from key Senate Republicans, setting the stage for a full Senate vote soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:43 IST
Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard, selected by former President Donald Trump to helm US spy agencies as Director of National Intelligence, has cleared a significant hurdle.

The Senate Intelligence Committee's 9-8 vote, primarily along party lines, comes amid controversy over her past interactions with contentious global figures.

Her nomination now moves to the full Senate, where a decision is expected next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

