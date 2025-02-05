Left Menu

Delhi Elections: AAP's Satyendar Jain Confident Amidst Allegations and Voter Turnout

AAP candidate Satyendar Jain expressed optimism as polling takes place in Delhi, urging citizens to vote for democracy's sake. Despite voting allegations in Chirag Delhi, the focus remains on the turnout and the party's hopes for a successive term win as votes are counted on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:00 IST
AAP Shakur Basti candidate Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi heads to the polls, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Satyendar Jain remains hopeful of securing his seat in the Shakur Basti constituency for a fourth term. Amidst the vibrant democratic exercise, he appealed to citizens to cast their votes to ensure a promising future for the city.

With a recorded voter turnout of 33.31 percent at 1 pm, interest in the electoral process continues to rise. Notably, the North-East district showcases the highest voter engagement, peaking at 39.51 percent. Meanwhile, the Central district recorded the lowest turnout, emphasizing the varied regional participation across Delhi.

Controversy surfaces as AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj accuses Delhi Police of voter interference, a claim under investigation. Additionally, an AAP worker's alleged detention stirs contention. The polling for Delhi's 70 assembly seats commenced amidst heightened security, with vote counting slated for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

