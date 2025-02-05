Delhi Elections: AAP's Satyendar Jain Confident Amidst Allegations and Voter Turnout

As Delhi heads to the polls, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Satyendar Jain remains hopeful of securing his seat in the Shakur Basti constituency for a fourth term. Amidst the vibrant democratic exercise, he appealed to citizens to cast their votes to ensure a promising future for the city.

With a recorded voter turnout of 33.31 percent at 1 pm, interest in the electoral process continues to rise. Notably, the North-East district showcases the highest voter engagement, peaking at 39.51 percent. Meanwhile, the Central district recorded the lowest turnout, emphasizing the varied regional participation across Delhi.

Controversy surfaces as AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj accuses Delhi Police of voter interference, a claim under investigation. Additionally, an AAP worker's alleged detention stirs contention. The polling for Delhi's 70 assembly seats commenced amidst heightened security, with vote counting slated for February 8.

