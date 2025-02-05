Iran Open to Talks Amidst U.S. Pressure

In a significant development, Iran has expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the United States, despite recent heightened tensions due to President Donald Trump's intensified pressure tactics.

A senior Iranian official emphasized that while Iran staunchly opposes the displacement of Palestinians, this matter should remain distinct from nuclear agreement discussions. Tehran seeks assurance from the U.S. to curtail Israeli actions if a deal is pursued.

Amidst the resumption of the U.S.'s 'maximum pressure' campaign aimed at curtailing Iran's oil exports, Tehran reiterates its stance that its nuclear ambitions are strictly peaceful and devoid of intentions to develop nuclear arms.

(With inputs from agencies.)