Iran Open to Talks Amidst U.S. Pressure

Iran is open to resolving disputes with the U.S., following President Trump's renewed pressure campaign. Tehran opposes displacing Palestinians and seeks U.S. influence on Israel for a potential deal. Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful despite U.S. concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:07 IST
Iran Open to Talks Amidst U.S. Pressure
In a significant development, Iran has expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the United States, despite recent heightened tensions due to President Donald Trump's intensified pressure tactics.

A senior Iranian official emphasized that while Iran staunchly opposes the displacement of Palestinians, this matter should remain distinct from nuclear agreement discussions. Tehran seeks assurance from the U.S. to curtail Israeli actions if a deal is pursued.

Amidst the resumption of the U.S.'s 'maximum pressure' campaign aimed at curtailing Iran's oil exports, Tehran reiterates its stance that its nuclear ambitions are strictly peaceful and devoid of intentions to develop nuclear arms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

