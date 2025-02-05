Left Menu

British Stance on Palestinian Future Amid U.S. Proposals

British Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasized the need for Palestinians to have a future in their homeland, following U.S. President Trump's proposal to resettle Palestinians and develop Gaza. Lammy reiterated the UK's commitment to a two-state solution during a news conference in Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:15 IST
On Wednesday, British Foreign Minister David Lammy voiced his support for ensuring a viable future for Palestinians in their homeland, a statement made in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent proposals.

Trump suggested resettling Palestinians and taking control of Gaza for development purposes, a move that has stirred international discourse.

During a news conference held in Kyiv, Lammy firmly reiterated the British government's longstanding belief in a two-state solution, advocating for the prosperity of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

