Election Scandal Unveiled: Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Fake Voting Plot

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has brought forward serious allegations against presiding officers in the Milkipur bypoll, claiming they are involved in 'fake voting' to benefit the ruling BJP. He shared an audio clip purportedly evidencing this on social media, sparking immediate controversy.

Yadav has urged the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to take immediate action against these ‘enemies of democracy’, calling for the cancellation of affected elections and the suspension of officers involved, pending judicial review. The SP chief alleges that these actions reveal systemic manipulation within the voting process.

He also highlighted incidents of voter intimidation allegedly carried out by police officials in the area, sharing images that he claims show officers checking voter ID cards unlawfully. Yadav urged the removal of these officers to ensure fair voting and decried this practice as a 'murder of democracy'.

(With inputs from agencies.)