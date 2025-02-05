Left Menu

German Foreign Minister Stands Firm on Gaza

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock declared the Gaza Strip belongs to Palestinians, opposing their expulsion. She emphasized that such actions violate international law and would only breed further suffering. Her comments followed a surprise plan by Donald Trump suggesting U.S. development of Gaza after resettling Palestinians.

Annalena Baerbock
  • Country:
  • Germany

On Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock asserted that the Gaza Strip rightfully belongs to the Palestinians, denouncing any form of expulsion as both unacceptable and a breach of international law.

Baerbock warned, "It would also lead to new suffering and new hatred." She stressed the importance of not imposing solutions without considering the Palestinians' rights and perspectives.

Her remarks came soon after former President Donald Trump proposed a controversial plan for the United States to economically develop the war-torn area after relocating Palestinians. This plan sparked international discourse and highlighted the ongoing complexities of the region's geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

