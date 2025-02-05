Delhi Police Refutes AAP's Allegations of Voter Bribery in Jangpura

Delhi Police on Wednesday investigated and dismissed allegations of voter bribery in the Sarai Kale Khan area within the Jangpura assembly constituency. The accusations originated from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was 'openly distributing money' in the region.

Delhi Police responded to these allegations in their own post on X, stating that 'Allegations of voter bribery at Sarai Kale Khan were promptly investigated.' The police, in coordination with the Executive Magistrate and the Flying Squad Team (FST), conducted a thorough verification process, concluding that no evidence was found to support the claims. The police assured the public that effective security measures are in place to maintain peace and order.

The AAP's allegations further claimed that these actions occurred under the supervision of the Election Commission and the Delhi police, with money reportedly being distributed to voters close to a BJP booth. While this political tension unfolds, the Jangpura assembly constituency sees a three-way race among AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress' Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah. In another related note, the District Election Office in North Delhi refuted claims of voter coercion at the Sainik Vihar polling station, emphasizing strict security and democratic processes during the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)