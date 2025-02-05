Left Menu

Sharif Calls for Dialogue Over Kashmir Crisis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized dialogue with India as the path forward to resolve the Kashmir issue. Speaking at the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Legislative Assembly, he reiterated support for the Kashmiri people and urged the international community to press India for peaceful solutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan has reiterated his country's desire to resolve outstanding issues with India, including the contentious Kashmir situation, through dialogue. Speaking at the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day,' Sharif expressed unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's struggle.

Highlighting historical commitments, he urged India to revisit its stance taken on August 5, 2019, which saw the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He called for a return to negotiations as outlined in the Lahore Declaration of 1999. Sharif criticized India's military build-up, suggesting that peace, not armament, was necessary for regional stability.

Additionally, Sharif, alongside President Asif Ali Zardari, appealed to the international community to advocate for the Kashmiri people's right to determine their own future, asserting that self-determination under UN resolutions is the only viable solution for lasting peace in the area.

