Third Gender Votes: A Step Towards Empowerment and Inclusion

Madhubala, a 29-year-old third gender individual, cast her vote for the first time in Delhi, shedding light on her aspirations for policies that promote equal opportunities and safety for her community.

While some transgender voters expressed excitement about participating in the democratic process, others, like Sam Williams, voiced concerns over the lack of political support from major parties.

The election saw polling across 13,766 stations in Delhi, with the AAP seeking a third term. The results could influence the future landscape of Delhi's political arena, emphasizing the importance of every vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)