Lalu Prasad's Call to Action for Bihar's Future
Lalu Prasad urges Bihar's electorate to support RJD in the assembly elections, highlighting promises like financial aid to women and free electricity. He emphasizes the leadership of his son, Tejashwi Yadav, while outlining key schemes to boost job opportunities and economic welfare in the state.
- Country:
- India
Lalu Prasad, the influential RJD leader, urged the people of Bihar to vote for his party in the upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing his son Tejashwi Yadav's leadership as pivotal for the state's future. His rallying call aims to usher in significant socio-economic reforms.
Addressing a vibrant crowd in Nalanda, Lalu underscored monumental promises like a Rs 2,500 monthly transfer to women's bank accounts and free electricity up to 200 units. These measures, inspired by successful policies in Jharkhand, aim to enhance the lives of Bihar's residents.
Reiterating his party's commitment to delivering on electoral assurances, Lalu highlighted the proposed 'Bhai-Bahin Yojana,' promising aid to women. He assured that RJD remains steadfast in advocating for economic upliftment and job creation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
