Tunisia's Political Crackdown: Leaders Sentenced Amidst Accusations

A Tunisian court has delivered harsh sentences to prominent politicians and journalists, raising serious concerns over the erosion of political opposition under President Kais Saied. Key figures, including Rached Ghannouchi of the Islamist Ennahda party, have received decades-long prison terms for alleged conspiracy against the state.

Among those sentenced is former Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, who, along with Ghannouchi, faces accusations that critics claim are aimed at dissolving dissenting voices. The opposition has labeled these verdicts as unjust, promising to challenge them through appeals.

The trial has sparked intense discourse on the future of Tunisia's democracy, with President Saied accused of reversing democratic gains post-2011 revolution. Meanwhile, Saied maintains that his actions are vital for stabilizing the nation and has strongly condemned his detractors, labeling them as criminals and threats to national security.

