Left Menu

Tunisia's Political Crackdown: Leaders Sentenced Amidst Accusations

A Tunisian court has sentenced several prominent politicians, including Rached Ghannouchi and Hichem Mechichi, to long prison terms. Critics argue the sentences are politically motivated to suppress opposition to President Kais Saied. A total of 41 individuals were charged, stirring debates over democracy and judicial independence in Tunisia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:29 IST
Tunisia's Political Crackdown: Leaders Sentenced Amidst Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

A Tunisian court has delivered harsh sentences to prominent politicians and journalists, raising serious concerns over the erosion of political opposition under President Kais Saied. Key figures, including Rached Ghannouchi of the Islamist Ennahda party, have received decades-long prison terms for alleged conspiracy against the state.

Among those sentenced is former Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, who, along with Ghannouchi, faces accusations that critics claim are aimed at dissolving dissenting voices. The opposition has labeled these verdicts as unjust, promising to challenge them through appeals.

The trial has sparked intense discourse on the future of Tunisia's democracy, with President Saied accused of reversing democratic gains post-2011 revolution. Meanwhile, Saied maintains that his actions are vital for stabilizing the nation and has strongly condemned his detractors, labeling them as criminals and threats to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025