TDP's Religious Stance and Political Alliances Under Spotlight

Nara Lokesh, a leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reinforced the party's resolution to prohibit non-Hindu employees from engaging in the Tirupati temple board's religious functions. This decision aligns with the party's stance to preserve religious sentiments.

In conversation with the media, Lokesh declared unwavering support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He highlighted that the TDP's backing is steadfast as campaigns progress, including potential success in upcoming elections.

Lokesh addressed the recent allegations against the former YSR Congress government, accusing it of compromising Hindu sentiments by appointing non-Hindus to religious roles. He noted the ongoing consultations with strategic experts like Prashant Kishor to align with the electorate's desires.

(With inputs from agencies.)