TDP's Religious Stance and Political Alliances Under Spotlight

TDP leader Nara Lokesh affirmed his party's decision to bar non-Hindu employees from Tirupati temple activities, citing religious sentiments. He reiterated TDP's support for BJP and addressed legal challenges. Lokesh also highlighted political strategies and emphasized aligning with public aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:54 IST
TDP leader Nara Lokesh
  • Country:
  • India

Nara Lokesh, a leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reinforced the party's resolution to prohibit non-Hindu employees from engaging in the Tirupati temple board's religious functions. This decision aligns with the party's stance to preserve religious sentiments.

In conversation with the media, Lokesh declared unwavering support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He highlighted that the TDP's backing is steadfast as campaigns progress, including potential success in upcoming elections.

Lokesh addressed the recent allegations against the former YSR Congress government, accusing it of compromising Hindu sentiments by appointing non-Hindus to religious roles. He noted the ongoing consultations with strategic experts like Prashant Kishor to align with the electorate's desires.

