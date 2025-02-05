Controversy Surrounds AAP MLA as Delhi Police Register FIR for Model Code Violations

In a rapidly unfolding political saga, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, a candidate from Okhla Vidhan Sabha, has found himself at the center of controversy. Despite denying any wrongdoing, Khan is under scrutiny following an FIR registered by Delhi Police for allegedly campaigning past permissible hours, a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Khan has accused the administration and Election Commission of colluding to slow down the voting process.

Khan stated, 'I have cast my vote...we are forming the government in Delhi...the voting was carried out very slowly, administration and Election Commission conspired together, first votes were cut...BJP will come second...it is their job to register FIRs and it is my job to face it,' as he conversed with ANI post-voting.

Deputy Commissioner of Police South East, Ravi Kumar Singh, confirmed their probe, revealing a late-night operation leading to significant evidence of misconduct. The police registered an FIR against Khan and seized Rs five lakh from two Delhi government workers. DCP Singh commented, 'We received a separate complaint yesterday that two people were detained...FST seized Rs five lakh in cash from them. Both of them are Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) workers in Delhi government. Further investigation is underway.' The incident began after a video surfaced, allegedly showing Khan's presence in his constituency post-campaign period. Delhi Police posted through their official X handle about the FIR under section 223/3/5 BNS & 126 RP Act at Jamia Nagar Police Station against Khan. Voting in the heated Delhi Assembly elections wrapped up on Wednesday at 6 pm across all districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)