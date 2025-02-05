Left Menu

Argentina's Bold Move: Parting Ways with WHO

President Javier Milei of Argentina announced the country's withdrawal from the World Health Organisation, citing significant disagreements on health management, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision aligns with similar actions by the US, citing WHO's lack of independence and undue political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:28 IST
In an unprecedented move, President Javier Milei has directed Argentina to sever ties with the World Health Organisation. The decision, confirmed by a presidential spokesperson on Wednesday, highlights significant disputes with the UN agency's handling of global health issues.

This bold step mirrors the actions of US President Donald Trump, who similarly initiated a withdrawal from WHO, criticizing its response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Argentine spokesperson Manuel Adorni pointed to profound policy disagreements, emphasizing issues faced during the pandemic, which led to extreme worldwide shutdowns.

Adorni also accused WHO of lacking independence due to political pressures from certain countries, without specifying which. Argentina asserts its sovereignty, declaring no international body will dictate its health policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

