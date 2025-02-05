Turkish Judiciary vs. Istanbul Mayor: Political Tensions Rise

Turkish prosecutors have issued a third indictment against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a significant opposition figure and potential rival to President Tayyip Erdogan. The indictment accuses Imamoglu of threatening and insulting a public official, while also allegedly targeting individuals involved in the fight against terrorism. Prosecutors are pushing for a sentence of over seven years and a ban from political activities.

Following previous charges, Imamoglu argues that these indictments are part of a broader campaign designed to suppress opposition figures through judicial means. The government denies any judicial interference, but Imamoglu stands firm in his defense, asserting his innocence against the backdrop of a politically charged atmosphere.

Imamoglu remains a vocal critic, highlighting the erosion of judicial independence in Turkey, a concern echoed by rights groups under Erdogan's extensive leadership. As political tensions escalate, Imamoglu alleges that Erdogan fears electoral competition, relying instead on orchestrated legal strategies to weaken opposition entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)