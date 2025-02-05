Left Menu

Activists Sue Elon Musk's X Over Disinformation Data Access

Activist groups are suing Elon Musk's platform X in Berlin, claiming it violates European law by withholding data needed to track disinformation before Germany's national election. The groups argue that the Digital Services Act entitles them to this information, crucial for election integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:43 IST
Elon Musk

Activist organizations, the Society for Civil Rights and Democracy Reporting International, have filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's social media platform X, alleging it has failed to provide data essential for monitoring online disinformation in the run-up to Germany's February 23rd national elections.

The lawsuit contends that X is in breach of the European Union's Digital Services Act by not offering systematic access to information, such as post engagement metrics, crucial for tracking the influence of public debates. Founders argue that while other platforms have complied, X has remained uncooperative.

This legal action follows concerns about platforms being used to sway democratic processes, amplified by Musk's apparent political endorsements and the platform's restricted data access policies since his acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

