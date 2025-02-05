Activists Sue Elon Musk's X Over Disinformation Data Access

Activist organizations, the Society for Civil Rights and Democracy Reporting International, have filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's social media platform X, alleging it has failed to provide data essential for monitoring online disinformation in the run-up to Germany's February 23rd national elections.

The lawsuit contends that X is in breach of the European Union's Digital Services Act by not offering systematic access to information, such as post engagement metrics, crucial for tracking the influence of public debates. Founders argue that while other platforms have complied, X has remained uncooperative.

This legal action follows concerns about platforms being used to sway democratic processes, amplified by Musk's apparent political endorsements and the platform's restricted data access policies since his acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)