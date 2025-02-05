Delhi Voters Decide Amidst Allegations and Predictions

Delhi's assembly polls saw a voter turnout of 57.89% as citizens braved long queues amidst allegations of voting malpractices hurled between AAP and BJP. The voting percentage fell by five points compared to the 2020 elections where AAP dominated.

As polls closed, exit results hinted at a BJP victory, challenging AAP's incumbency. High-profile personalities like President Murmu and AAP chief Kejriwal were among the early voters. Allegations of fake voting in areas like Seelampur and Kasturba Nagar added drama to the electoral process, though they were denied by the authorities.

With 699 candidates vying for power, the elections featured intense campaigns, particularly from the BJP, which seeks to reclaim Delhi after over two decades. Meanwhile, AAP dismissed exit poll predictions, confident of Kejriwal's continued leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)