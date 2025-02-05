Delhi Voters Decide Amidst Allegations and Predictions
Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 57.89% in the assembly polls, amid allegations of malpractices by AAP and BJP. Long queues marked the day as predictions of BJP's potential victory emerged. AAP aims for a third consecutive term while Congress seeks revival. Security was tight amid contested allegations.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's assembly polls saw a voter turnout of 57.89% as citizens braved long queues amidst allegations of voting malpractices hurled between AAP and BJP. The voting percentage fell by five points compared to the 2020 elections where AAP dominated.
As polls closed, exit results hinted at a BJP victory, challenging AAP's incumbency. High-profile personalities like President Murmu and AAP chief Kejriwal were among the early voters. Allegations of fake voting in areas like Seelampur and Kasturba Nagar added drama to the electoral process, though they were denied by the authorities.
With 699 candidates vying for power, the elections featured intense campaigns, particularly from the BJP, which seeks to reclaim Delhi after over two decades. Meanwhile, AAP dismissed exit poll predictions, confident of Kejriwal's continued leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi BJP Chief Slams Kejriwal Over Religious Remarks
BJP's Fiery Attack on Kejriwal Over Ramayana Remarks Ahead of Delhi Polls
BJP-AAP War of Words: Kejriwal Accused of Insulting Sanatan Dharma
BJP manifesto dangerous, it will stop free education for all in govt schools in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.
Giriraj Singh Slams Kejriwal: A Habit of Insult