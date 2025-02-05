Left Menu

Euro Area Bonds Dive as Investors Weigh U.S. Tariff Effects

Euro area government bond yields reached multi-week lows due to anticipated disinflationary effects from U.S. tariffs, potentially leading the ECB to cut interest rates. The focus is on the ECB's neutral rate update, and geopolitical tensions influencing inflation forecasts. The bond yield shifts impact major European economies, notably Germany and Italy.

Euro area government bond yields fell to multi-week lows as investors fixated on the disinflationary potential of U.S. tariffs, which could accelerate rate cuts by the European Central Bank.

The ECB is set to release updated R* estimates, crucial for maintaining economic balance, on Friday; anticipation grows following guidance from President Lagarde.

Drastic movements in major European bond yields, sparked by geopolitical uncertainties and economic impacts of U.S. tariff policies, underscore the pressing nature of the ECB's forthcoming decisions.

