Intense Allegations Mark Erode East Bypoll

The Erode East Assembly constituency bypoll concluded peacefully with an expected voter turnout of around 65%. Allegations of voter impersonation and disputes between ruling DMK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi caught attention. Main opposition AIADMK boycotted the polls. NTK's Seethalakshmi claimed widespread bogus voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The bypoll for the Erode East Assembly constituency ended on Wednesday, with election authorities noting an estimated voter turnout of around 65%.

The polling process was mostly smooth, despite a few incidents that drew attention. A woman voter claimed she was impersonated, and disagreements emerged between the ruling DMK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi, which led to brief road protests.

District authorities reported that voting percentages reached 72%, although confirmation is pending. Allegations of bogus voting further surrounded the event as NTK candidate Seethalakshmi accused DMK supporters of casting false votes in many booths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

