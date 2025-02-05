Intense Allegations Mark Erode East Bypoll

The bypoll for the Erode East Assembly constituency ended on Wednesday, with election authorities noting an estimated voter turnout of around 65%.

The polling process was mostly smooth, despite a few incidents that drew attention. A woman voter claimed she was impersonated, and disagreements emerged between the ruling DMK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi, which led to brief road protests.

District authorities reported that voting percentages reached 72%, although confirmation is pending. Allegations of bogus voting further surrounded the event as NTK candidate Seethalakshmi accused DMK supporters of casting false votes in many booths.

