French PM Bayrou Survives No-Confidence Test

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou remains in office, surviving a no-confidence vote in parliament brought forth by the hard-left. The motion failed to gain support from the far-right National Rally and centre-left Socialists, securing only 128 votes against the required 289.

The motion's lack of traction followed Bayrou's invocation of special constitutional powers to push through the 2025 budget. These powers, outlined in Article 49.3, enable the minority government to enact legislation without a direct vote from parliament, bypassing traditional parliamentary processes.

The recent political maneuvering underscores the deep divisions within the French political landscape, as various factions continue to jostle for influence and address national governance challenges.

