French PM Bayrou Survives No-Confidence Test
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou survived a no-confidence vote in parliament initiated by the hard-left. The far-right National Rally and centre-left Socialists did not support the motion, which gathered only 128 votes out of the required 289, following Bayrou's use of special powers to advance the 2025 budget.
- Country:
- France
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou remains in office, surviving a no-confidence vote in parliament brought forth by the hard-left. The motion failed to gain support from the far-right National Rally and centre-left Socialists, securing only 128 votes against the required 289.
The motion's lack of traction followed Bayrou's invocation of special constitutional powers to push through the 2025 budget. These powers, outlined in Article 49.3, enable the minority government to enact legislation without a direct vote from parliament, bypassing traditional parliamentary processes.
The recent political maneuvering underscores the deep divisions within the French political landscape, as various factions continue to jostle for influence and address national governance challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden's Emotional Farewell and Unwavering Commitment
Dramatic Day at Melbourne: Top Seeds Shine and Emotions Run High
Dramatic Upsets and Emotions at Australian Open: Day 10 Highlights
Political Drama Unfolds: Slovakia's No-Confidence Motion
Anush Agarwalla's Emotional Farewell to Legendary Horse Manni