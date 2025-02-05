France's Government Weathered No-Confidence Vote, Secures 2025 Budget
The French government survived a no-confidence vote triggered by Prime Minister François Bayrou's use of constitutional powers to pass the 2025 budget. Despite opposition, the motion fell short of the required votes, cementing the budget into law, aiming to reduce the deficit through spending cuts and tax hikes.
The French government has successfully navigated a no-confidence vote in parliament, securing the adoption of the 2025 state budget. Prime Minister François Bayrou invoked special constitutional powers to approve the budget without a parliamentary vote, prompting the no-confidence motion.
The motion failed, garnering only 128 votes, far short of the 289 needed. Key parties, including the Socialists and far-right National Rally, abstained from support, effectively sealing its failure.
The budget is designed to cut France's deficit to 5.4% of GDP through a combination of spending cuts and tax increases totaling 50 billion euros, as Bayrou's government seeks fiscal stability after a deficit of 6.1% last year.
