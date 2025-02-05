France's Government Weathered No-Confidence Vote, Secures 2025 Budget

The French government has successfully navigated a no-confidence vote in parliament, securing the adoption of the 2025 state budget. Prime Minister François Bayrou invoked special constitutional powers to approve the budget without a parliamentary vote, prompting the no-confidence motion.

The motion failed, garnering only 128 votes, far short of the 289 needed. Key parties, including the Socialists and far-right National Rally, abstained from support, effectively sealing its failure.

The budget is designed to cut France's deficit to 5.4% of GDP through a combination of spending cuts and tax increases totaling 50 billion euros, as Bayrou's government seeks fiscal stability after a deficit of 6.1% last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)