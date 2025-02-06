Left Menu

Trump's Gaza Proposal: US Involvement Without Troops

President Donald Trump has proposed a U.S.-led initiative for stabilizing Gaza. However, the proposal does not include deploying U.S. troops on the ground. The White House emphasized the need for U.S. involvement in Gaza's reconstruction to ensure regional stability, without committing to military deployment.

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump suggested a U.S.-led initiative to stabilize the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. The proposal notably does not entail the deployment of U.S. troops on the ground, according to the White House.

White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, clarified that the president envisions a significant American role in Gaza's rebuilding efforts, underscoring the importance of ensuring stability in the region.

Leavitt stressed, 'That does not mean boots on the ground in Gaza.' She emphasized the administration's commitment to involvement without direct military presence.

