Trump's Gaza Proposal: US Involvement Without Troops

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump suggested a U.S.-led initiative to stabilize the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. The proposal notably does not entail the deployment of U.S. troops on the ground, according to the White House.

White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, clarified that the president envisions a significant American role in Gaza's rebuilding efforts, underscoring the importance of ensuring stability in the region.

Leavitt stressed, 'That does not mean boots on the ground in Gaza.' She emphasized the administration's commitment to involvement without direct military presence.

