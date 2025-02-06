Left Menu

U.S. Offers to Lead Gaza Reconstruction: An Unprecedented Proposal

U.S. President Donald Trump has offered the United States to head the reconstruction efforts in Gaza. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the proposal, emphasizing it is not a hostile move. The offer includes clearing debris and providing temporary housing for displaced people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:17 IST
Donald Trump

The United States has proposed taking a leading role in the reconstruction of Gaza, as revealed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday. This proposal was offered by U.S. President Donald Trump and aims to address the extensive devastation in the region.

Speaking at a press conference in Guatemala City, Rubio described the initiative as extraordinary, offering both debris removal and temporary housing solutions in Gaza. He emphasized that the move was not hostile but rather a supportive intervention.

Rubio mentioned that detailed plans for the reconstruction efforts were still under discussion, indicating the necessity for collaboration in executing such a significant project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

