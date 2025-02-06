U.S. Offers to Lead Gaza Reconstruction: An Unprecedented Proposal

The United States has proposed taking a leading role in the reconstruction of Gaza, as revealed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday. This proposal was offered by U.S. President Donald Trump and aims to address the extensive devastation in the region.

Speaking at a press conference in Guatemala City, Rubio described the initiative as extraordinary, offering both debris removal and temporary housing solutions in Gaza. He emphasized that the move was not hostile but rather a supportive intervention.

Rubio mentioned that detailed plans for the reconstruction efforts were still under discussion, indicating the necessity for collaboration in executing such a significant project.

