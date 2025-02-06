Western Australia Election: A Crucial Test for Labor
The upcoming election in Western Australia serves as a pivotal challenge for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor party. Despite previous successes, Labor faces pressure from the conservative Liberal party as recent polls indicate a tightening race. Premier Roger Cook aims to secure a third term for Labor in the state.
The state of Western Australia has announced an election, marking a significant test for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's center-left Labor party before the national elections due by May.
The conservative Liberal party's potential resurgence in Western Australia could intensify pressure on Albanese, who faces a competitive federal election. Premier Roger Cook from Labor set the state election date for March 8, aiming for a third consecutive term.
Labor previously clinched 53 out of 59 lower house seats in 2021, thanks to its effective pandemic response. John Phillimore from Curtin University calls a Labor win likely due to a robust economy. Nonetheless, nationally, labor struggles with support as a Newspoll shows a 51-49 lead for the Liberal-National coalition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
